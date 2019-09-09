Student Spotlight: High school sophomore quarterback, honors student

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From the football field, to the court, to the classroom, one Conway High School sophomore is a star.
Carlton Terry was nominated by his principal as a Student Spotlight.
“I want to take Conway to the state championship and win," were the first words from Terry. He stepped up this year to lead the Conway Tigers as varsity quarterback. “I gotta keep a good attitude, because I know if I go down, everyone else around me will get down, so I try to keep my head high."
Not just on the football field, but Terry is also starting point guard for the Tigers varsity basketball team.
“Basketball, I started playing when I was 10, so I didn’t really have a mentor, I was just playing in the backyard, football I was surrounded by it my whole life so that’s how I learned and my dad is the head coach," Terry explained.
As for balancing two sports throughout the school year and his school work, he replied, “If we don’t have the grades, then we can’t play.”
Terry is part of AVID, which stands for Advancement Through Individual Determination. It’s a program at Conway High School that prepares students for success at the collegiate level by teaching study skills, exposes them to a college culture and promotes self-advocacy and leadership.
“Discipline and academics, all that has to come down here, if you don’t have it up there, you can’t have it down here," Terry explained.
He has a 3.5 GPA, crediting his guidance and Conway pride.
“I really like my teachers, and I like the community as well, they really motivate me to do good in school and in athletics," Terry said.
Terry said he doesn’t know where he’s attending college just yet, but he plans to play football and study elementary education or sports entertainment.
