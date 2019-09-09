No injuries reported after apparent shootout, high-speed chase in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An apparent shootout led to a high-speed chase Sunday in Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirby said deputies responded to S. Canal Drive after reports that several people exchanged gunfire with one another. He added some suspects were arrested on scene, but others took off in a vehicle.
According to Kirby, deputies pursued the vehicle and the chase ended on Poor Farm Road.
No injuries were reported. The names of the people arrested in connection to the incident were not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible, Kirby said.
