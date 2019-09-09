Jury seated in Sidney Moorer retrial in Heather Elvis kidnapping case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It took less than a day for the prosecution and defense to pick a jury in a high-profile kidnapping case.
Sidney Moorer, the man accused in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, is set to go to trial for a second time on a kidnapping charge.
Moorer’s first kidnapping trial ended with a hung jury in June 2016. His wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
There are 12 jurors and three alternates seated in the case.
A pre-trial hearing is happening now before opening statements begin on Tuesday. Watch below:
WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman will have the latest on what happened in court starting at 4 p.m. on WMBF News.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.