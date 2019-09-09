Horry County Schools reopen following Hurricane Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students and staff members in Horry County are returning back to the classroom following Hurricane Dorian.
Horry County Schools were closed for four days to prepare for the evacuation ahead of the storm.
Going into the 2019-20 school year, due to previous events, the district increased makeup days from three to five days. That leaves one day left in the school calendar for any makeup days for severe weather-related events. But school district officials say they will have further discussions to verify and finalize the makeup day schedule soon.
School officials inspected all school facilities on Friday morning to ensure that building utilities were fully operational and all debris were removed before reopening.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, says luckily there’s no structural damage to any school buildings or school buses. Maintenance has already cleaned up debris and replaced a few ceiling tiles following the storm. She says on Monday, teachers are planning to pick up their lesson plans where they left off before the storm and return to a normal schedule.
Bourcier says a few schools lost power during the storm, but were up and running Monday morning to welcome back all students and employees. Throughout the storm, four schools were used as public shelters.
Horry County Emergency Management officials say the max headcount throughout the storm was 739 people, with 3,700 meals served. Again, school officials say they’re planning to provide further information to parents regarding the finalized make-up days for this event.
