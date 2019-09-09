Grand Strand businesses provide aid to Dorian victims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several Grand Strand businesses are providing aid to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
CORA Physical Therapy is collecting donations at all their clinics for hurricane victims in the Bahamas through December. There are three locations on the Grand Strand: North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Murrells Inlet.
Core Physical Therapy also has a location in Georgetown. For more information, click here.
Freddie Hyatt (Owner of Hyatt Buick GMC and Myrtle Beach Hyundai) and other boat owners left Fort Lauderdale on Sunday to bring dozens of supplies such as generators, food, water and clothing to the people of Abaco Island.
Additional details can be found here.
Hook & Barrel will donate 100% of revenues from dinner services on Wednesday to relief efforts in the Bahamas through the Caribbean Youth Network. The restaurant will serve a limited version of its dinner menu from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the event. To make reservations, click here or call 843-839-5888.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.