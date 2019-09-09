Florence city leaders restrict commercial traffic on Third Loop Road to make area safer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Commercial trucks and buses are no longer allowed on Third Loop Road between South Irby Street and West McCown Drive.
Florence City Council members approved the second and final reading to add that portion of the road to the lists of residential streets where commercial traffic isn’t allowed.
The city’s Planning Director Jerry Dudley said some residents are concerned for their safety.
“Residents in the area have complained about safety issues and we do believe the reduction in commercial traffic will increase safety in the area,” Dudley said.
Third Loop Road is a busy area with many commercials truck and buses using it as a quicker way to get around.
“It connects 2nd Loop to South Cashua… a lot times the commercial traffic will shortcut through that area,” Dudley said.
“They floor it, they just floor it and by the time they past here, they’re doing 50, 45 and they just keep gunning it,” said resident Susan Brune.
Brune has lived on West McCown Drive for seven years. She said trucks and buses often pass through.
“They’re not paying attention to people that are here and I know a lot of older folks walk,” she said.
Along with making the area safer, officials said the restriction will prevent trucks from tearing up the roads and disturbing neighbors from the noise of the vehicles.
The law makes an exception for school buses and trucks delivering products and merchandise to businesses along the road.
