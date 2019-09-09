FIRST ALERT: Weather Service confirms additional tornadoes in Horry County

The tornado began to impact the little river area around 4:37 AM. The first observed damage occurred to a dock and several large trees near the end of Park Road at the Intracoastal Waterway. One large section of wooden dock was thrown approximately 150 yards. Several trees in the Little River area south of US Highway 17 were uprooted, broken and snapped. The tornado crossed US Highway 17 around 4:39 AM and continued to damage the neighborhood on the north side of Little River. Several hardwood trees and pines were snapped with shingle damage to area homes consistent with EF-1 damage and 105 mph wind speeds. Around 4:42 AM, the tornado crossed through several housing developments near Horseshoe Road in the vicinity of River Hills golf course where tree damage continued. After crossing Eagles Nest golf course and golf avenue, trees were snapped on The west side of the golf course before tracking into swamp land north of Heritage Trust Road. After passing through the swamp, damage resumed in the Retreat Neighborhood along retreat place. Shingle, siding damage to homes, and partial roof loss were observed in the Retreat Neighborhood along with uprooted trees. The tornado crossed state Highway 57 North and snapped large pines and some hardwood trees, as well as shingle damage to the nearby home consistent with EF-1 damage. The tornado continued and crossed Highway 9 East and damaged trees and shingles to community motors. Damage continued near Surfride Blvd with an awning ripped off the local strip mall. The Tornado likely dissipated around 4:48 AM.