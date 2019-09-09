FIRST ALERT: Weather Service confirms additional tornadoes in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews from the National Weather Service continue to do damage surveys following Hurricane Dorian. Today, two additional tornado touchdowns have been confirmed in Horry County.
TORNADO ONE: NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
One of the tornadoes was confirmed in Waterway View Mobile Home Park and Carolina Keyes condos in North Myrtle Beach.
Estimated time...6:37 am to 6:38 am
Estimated maximum wind speed...75 mph
Maximum path width...25 yards
Path length...0.25 miles
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado first touched down on Beacon Avenue in Waterway View mobile home park, and moved west-southwest. It produced minor damage to another 6 mobile homes before jumping to the adjacent Neighborhood, Carolina Keyes Condominiums, where considerable damage was done to the face of several buildings along with minor roof damage.
TORNADO TWO: SOCASTEE
Another tornado has been confirmed in the Riverbend Neighborhood in Socastee.
Estimated time...5:45 to 5:46 AM
Estimated maximum wind speed...65 mph
Maximum path width...15 yards
Path length...0.1 miles
A gentlemen living in a condo witnessed a tornado briefly touchdown creating areas of minor damage. Several fascia boards were torn off one of the condos and two 24 inch oak trees were partially uprooted at the beginning of the path.
TORNADO THREE: LITTLE RIVER
Start location..Little River
End location...4 miles southeast of Longs
Estimated time...4:37 AM to 4:48 AM
Estimated maximum wind speed...105 mph
The tornado began to impact the little river area around 4:37 AM. The first observed damage occurred to a dock and several large trees near the end of Park Road at the Intracoastal Waterway. One large section of wooden dock was thrown approximately 150 yards. Several trees in the Little River area south of US Highway 17 were uprooted, broken and snapped. The tornado crossed US Highway 17 around 4:39 AM and continued to damage the neighborhood on the north side of Little River. Several hardwood trees and pines were snapped with shingle damage to area homes consistent with EF-1 damage and 105 mph wind speeds. Around 4:42 AM, the tornado crossed through several housing developments near Horseshoe Road in the vicinity of River Hills golf course where tree damage continued. After crossing Eagles Nest golf course and golf avenue, trees were snapped on The west side of the golf course before tracking into swamp land north of Heritage Trust Road. After passing through the swamp, damage resumed in the Retreat Neighborhood along retreat place. Shingle, siding damage to homes, and partial roof loss were observed in the Retreat Neighborhood along with uprooted trees. The tornado crossed state Highway 57 North and snapped large pines and some hardwood trees, as well as shingle damage to the nearby home consistent with EF-1 damage. The tornado continued and crossed Highway 9 East and damaged trees and shingles to community motors. Damage continued near Surfride Blvd with an awning ripped off the local strip mall. The Tornado likely dissipated around 4:48 AM.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.