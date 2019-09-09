First Alert: Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We might be 13 days away from fall but the temperatures are not showing any signs of letting up here in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs will return to the upper 80s today in Myrtle Beach and the lower 90s for Florence, Darlington and other areas in the Pee Dee. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, we should remain dry. Heat index values will be at the highest today compared to the next few days. Regardless, the heat and humidity is making for a toasty start to the work week.
An area of high pressure will battle an approaching weak cold front on Tuesday. While the ridge of high pressure is expected to hold firm, the weak cold front will bring just an isolated 20% chance of showers and storms. Even then, most of us will not see the rainfall for Tuesday. If you do see the rain, consider yourself lucky. Highs will be similar to Monday with heat index values in the upper 90s.
That weak cold front will not have any big implications on our temperatures for the middle of the week. If anything, we will see our highs drop a degree or two. Highs will still run at normal or just above normal for the middle and end of the week. A few more clouds will try to work in by the weekend with an isolated shower and storm chance. Even then, the chances look extremely low at this time.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.