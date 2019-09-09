First Alert: Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We might be 13 days away from fall but the temperatures are not showing any signs of letting up here in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs will return to the upper 80s today in Myrtle Beach and the lower 90s for Florence, Darlington and other areas in the Pee Dee. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, we should remain dry. Heat index values will be at the highest today compared to the next few days. Regardless, the heat and humidity is making for a toasty start to the work week.