Broadway at the Beach sports bar closes its doors

Broadway at the Beach sports bar closes its doors
Chuck & Ducks Sports Grill at Broadway at the Beach has closed for good. (Source: Chuck & Ducks Sports Grill Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | September 9, 2019 at 1:48 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 1:53 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach sports bar sat empty just as a new football season kicked off.

Jay Rodriguez, with LHWH advertising, confirms Chuck & Duck’s Sports Grill at Broadway at the Beach has closed for good.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the establishment closed a little more than a week ago.

“Come celebrate with us this weekend which will be our last weekend!! #lightsout,” the post from Aug. 30 stated.

Chuck & Duck’s Sports Grill had over 50 televisions and two patios.

It was not immediately known what will replace the establishment.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.