Broadway at the Beach sports bar closes its doors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One Myrtle Beach sports bar sat empty just as a new football season kicked off.
Jay Rodriguez, with LHWH advertising, confirms Chuck & Duck’s Sports Grill at Broadway at the Beach has closed for good.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the establishment closed a little more than a week ago.
“Come celebrate with us this weekend which will be our last weekend!! #lightsout,” the post from Aug. 30 stated.
Chuck & Duck’s Sports Grill had over 50 televisions and two patios.
It was not immediately known what will replace the establishment.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.