Authorities investigating after person found dead in vehicle in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. (WMBF) – A person was found dead in a vehicle Monday morning in Cheraw, according to officials.
Cheraw Police Chief Keith Thomas said a body was found around 7:45 a.m. on Marlboro Street. He added officers responded after receiving information from a citizen that a vehicle was parked in a lot which is usually vacant overnight.
According to Thomas, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has responded to help process the scene and determine a cause of death.
No additional details were immediately available.
