Hwy. 17 S. is down to 1 lane after a 3-vehicle accident, dispatched by @HorryCounty911 to Palmetto Pointe Blvd./Hwy. 17 Bypass at approximately 10:10 a.m.



4 patients were transported by #HCFR-EMS with minor injuries.@SCDPS_PIO and @SCDOTPress are helping to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/z7g5L9wpWP