Sonoco employee burned following accident at Hartsville plant

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A Sonoco employee is recovering Sunday after a dangerous accident at a Pee Dee area plant.
Officials say the incident occurred approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday, September 08, 2019, at the Hartsville Manufacturing Complex.
According to Sonoco, employees were cleaning up material from below a paper machine at the mill when one employee slipped and fell into a shallow opening where heated condensates collects. The employee suffered burns on his leg, hand and shoulder.
Darlington County EMS responded and treated the employee at the scene and then he was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center where he currently is being treated.
No additional information on the employee’s condition is known at this time. Sonoco safety personnel are investigating the incident further.
The group says more information could be made available soon.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.