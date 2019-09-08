Santee Cooper says no environmental impacts expected from Conway pond breach

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Santee Cooper says they expect no environmental impact from an overnight breach at the Grainger pond site.
In a press release issued Sunday, the company says an overnight group monitoring the former ash pond site noticed water filling into the pond from the Waccamaw River and notified the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The group says an inspection of the ponds late Saturday afternoon found no issues.
“Santee Cooper is taking several steps to address Pond 1 and evaluate potential future actions. Personnel are onsite around the clock to monitor conditions as the river level drops."
"Water testing is underway in the Waccamaw, and those results will be monitored in conjunction with DHEC,” the statement reads.
The Grainger site was emptied of all ash and contact soil according to Santee Cooper beginning in 2014.
