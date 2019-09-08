Police searching for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Paul Daigneau, 62, was last seen by his wife Friday at around 5:30 p.m., according to police. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, tan shorts and baseball hat and is possibly in a silver 2004 Porsche Boxster. The tags on the car read REK699 out of South Carolina. The car has a black rag top.
Police say Daigneau regularly visits the Isle of Palms and the Pitt Street Bridge area.
Anyone with information on Daigneau’s location is asked to contact the on duty Charleston Police Central Detective at 843-743-7200.
