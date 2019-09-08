First Alert: Humidity and heat continues for the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warm stretch of weather continues as we wrap up the weekend and head into next week. Unlike the past couple of days, the humidity will become more noticeable as the feels like temperatures return back to the forecast.
For today, not much will change expect the heat index. Highs will climb into the upper 80s today in Myrtle Beach and into the lower 90s for Florence and the inland locations. The heat index values will climb into the upper 90s today with a few locations reaching the triple digits. A stray chance of a shower is possible with the increased humidity but most of us will remain dry.
The work week will continue the hot and humid weather streak, especially for the middle of September. Highs will remain similar to today with reading in the upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland. The heat index will hit 100° a few more times on Monday and Tuesday with very little relief in sight.
Outside of a slight rain chance on Tuesday, most of the work week looks dry. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for any of the days this week, due to increased humidity but a better chance arrives as we end the work week and head into the weekend. There is still a lot of time to iron out the details on that forecast. For now, stay cool.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.