Driver suffers broken neck and nose in Saturday wreck at MB speedway, chaplain says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A race car driver is still recovering Sunday after a scary wreck at an area speedway.
Ed Ray suffered various injuries from the crash, which happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Saturday according to a tweet from HCFR.
HCFR says the car sped into a wall during the race. Myrtle Beach Speedway Chaplain Lionel Jewell took to Facebook Sunday to offer an update on Ray’s condition.
The chaplain writes it is confirmed the driver sustained a broken neck and possibly a broken nose along with some cuts and bruises.
“He may not remember the accident so well,” Jewell wrote. “Continue to lift Ed up in prayer because the great physician is always listening.
