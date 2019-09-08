Driver suffers broken neck and nose in Saturday wreck at MB speedway, chaplain says

Driver suffers broken neck and nose in Saturday wreck at MB speedway, chaplain says
A race car driver is still recovering Sunday after a scary wreck at an area speedway. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | September 8, 2019 at 4:31 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 4:37 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A race car driver is still recovering Sunday after a scary wreck at an area speedway.

Ed Ray suffered various injuries from the crash, which happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Saturday according to a tweet from HCFR.

HCFR says the car sped into a wall during the race. Myrtle Beach Speedway Chaplain Lionel Jewell took to Facebook Sunday to offer an update on Ray’s condition.

Update on Ed Ray. I spoke to his daughter this morning. From my understanding they still have some scans scheduled but...

Posted by Lionel Jewell on Sunday, 8 September 2019

The chaplain writes it is confirmed the driver sustained a broken neck and possibly a broken nose along with some cuts and bruises.

“He may not remember the accident so well,” Jewell wrote. “Continue to lift Ed up in prayer because the great physician is always listening.

WMBF News will continue to update this story with more information as it is made available.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.