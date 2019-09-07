Police: Impaired N.C. man drove pickup truck into ocean as Dorian moved away from coast

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WMBF) – It appeared another vehicle was trying to rival the now infamous red Jeep in Myrtle Beach that was almost swept away during Hurricane Dorian.
But police said the person behind the wheel didn’t get stuck while trying to take a video.
Kill Devil Hills Police, Fire and Ocean Rescue in the Outer Banks responded around 2:30 p.m. Friday to a vehicle being swept into the ocean with the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
“At this time of the incident, Kill Devil Hills was still under curfew and feeling the effect of Hurricane Dorian, with high winds, driving rain and dangerous ocean conditions,” Kill Devil Hills Police Department said in a release. “There is no beach driving allowed in Kill Devil Hills at this time of year.”
Officers arrived on the scene and saw a passenger had managed to get out of the truck. Emergency crews were then able rescue the driver out of the vehicle.
Police said they identified 41-year-old Troy Topash as the driver and determined that he was impaired. He was arrested.
Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue was able to secure the pickup with a tow strap and a towing company was able to get the truck out of the ocean.
“The Kill Devil Hills Police Department would like to thank the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and KDH Ocean Rescue for assisting at the scene. The Department would also like to thank the Dare County telecommunicators who helped coordinate the response and rescue efforts,” the police department said.
