NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes touched down in Cape Fear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service confirms at least four tornadoes touched down throughout the Cape Fear Region while Hurricane Dorian was lashing the Cape Fear region Thursday morning.
Myrtle Grove
According to a report from the NWS survey team, an EF0 tornado touched down on SE Harbor Drive in Myrtle Grove around 5:58 a.m. and caused some tree damage before moving west-northwest. It crossed Myrtle Grove Road, damaging more trees and blowing some shingles off a shed before lifting on the north side of Grove Point Road.
The tornado was 30 yards wide and was on the ground for a half a mile. No injuries were reported.
Scotts Hill
The NWS said an EF0 tornado formed near Scotts Hill Animal Hospital around 6:56 a.m. and moved west-northwest across U.S. 17. Winds from the tornado reached 75 mph and caused structural damage to Scotts Hill Market and minor damage to homes along the west side of Pandy Ann Lane.
Several trees were uprooted before the 30-yard-wide twister lifted up near a wooded area at the end of street. The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for approximately six minutes and traveled 0.6 miles.
No injuries were reported.
Porters Neck
Around 11:48 a.m., a waterspout moved ashore over the northern end of Figure Eight Island, damaging two beachfront homes and trees.
The 100-yard-wide tornado tracked across a marsh toward the Intracoastal Waterway where it uprooted and damaged numerous trees and caused minor home damage on Bald Eagle Lane. One person was injured.
The tornado then moved northwest toward Fazio Drive, where the NWS said it created its widest damage by snapping large trees and causing roof damage near the Porters Neck Golf Course.
After a 1.6-mile trek, it eventually lifted up after crossing over to Futch Creek Road and Plantation Landing Drive, and damaging some more trees.
The twister touched down for approximately 4 minutes and had a maximum wind speed of 100 mph.
Currie
NWS storm surveyors say they found damage consistent with a tornado in Long Creek Loop Road. Officials believe the damage was caused by an EF0 tornado with winds estimated at 80 mph.
