NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in NMB-Little River area Thursday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington is in Horry County Saturday confirming what some had previously suspected; a tornado touch down in NMB caused by Hurricane Dorian.
The NWS survey team confirmed Saturday an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds touched down in the NMB area with a path of .25 miles and a width of 230 yards.
The twister initially hit the Waterway View Mobile Home Park in North Myrtle Beach, according to the NWS.
According to the surveyors, the tornado started by moving north east across the trailer park and touched down on Gardinia Avenue. Surveyors report 3 to 4 trailers being hit hard, with one being completely destroyed.
The NWS continues, to say the twister then headed southwest towards the Carolina Keyes condominiums.
Their teams are in Little River and North Myrtle Beach to check out the damage from Hurricane Dorian when the storm’s bands brushed ashore and prompted several tornado warnings early Thursday morning.
Here are other reports that the NWS is investigating.:
0850 LITTLE RIVER HORRY SC 3387 7863 TORNADO OBSERVED NEAR HIGHWAY 9 AND CAROLINA BAYS PARKWAY. MULTIPLE POWER FLASHES ... AMOUNT OF ANY DAMAGE IS NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME.. (ILM)
1149 LITTLE RIVER HORRY SC 3387 7864 SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTED TORNADO DAMAGE IN THE RIVER HILLS AREA OF LITTLE RIVER. THE TORNADO CAUSED ROOF DAMAGE ... DAMAGED SIDING ... DOWNED TREES ... AND CAUSED A LARGE LIM (ILM)
Look for more updates on reports throughout the day as the surveyor’s assessments come in.
