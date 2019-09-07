NMB police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brother in blue is behind bars Saturday after a domestic altercation in North Myrtle.
According to jail records, LCpl. David Gregory King was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, charged with third degree domestic violence.
The police report doesn’t offer much clarity, but officers report interviewing both parties involved at a residence in the 100 block of Marsh Rabbit Drive upon arrival. Following the interviews, the officers report having enough probably cause for an arrest.
“It would be inappropriate for the City to comment on the case itself,” a city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson said in an email statement Saturday.
“Horry County police made the arrest based on evidence they collected. The case will now make its way through the court system. The City can and is reviewing the situation in terms of its personnel regulations,” the statement finished.
48-year-old King is still incarcerated as of 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
