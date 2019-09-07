Little River residents clean up mess left behind by Hurricane Dorian

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - As Dorian has come and gone, residents are left cleaning up the damage left behind by the Category 2 storm.
“It’s gonna take a while to get straightened out," said Andrew McNair, a resident of the Carolina Keyes Condominiums.
The complex was hit hard by an unconfirmed tornado early Wednesday morning.
“Of course our building got worse hit by the tornado than any of the other buildings,” McNair said laughingly.
The rain and wind were replaced by sunny skies Friday, but the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian still remains. Karl Ehlers and his brother were cleaning up their front yard after the tornado split many trees in the Horseshoe Drive subdivision.
“Walk outside and my truck is under a tree and then all of a sudden trees are going down and branches are flying everywhere," Ehlers said.
“We’re here for the long haul so just gotta deal with what you gotta deal with it," he said.
The National Weather Service will be in Horry County Saturday doing surveys of the damage to officially confirm if a tornado touchdown.
