Horry County Schools board member apologizes Saturday after DUI arrest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An HCS board member is asking for forgiveness Saturday after an arrest landed her briefly behind bars.
According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, 55-year-old Holly Heniford was arrested Friday, September 6 around 6:30 p.m. and charged with driving under the influence.
Heniford currently represents Area 1, (Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach) on the HCS board, according to the school systems’s website.
“This is an unfortunate and embarrassing situation,” Heniford wrote on Facebook early Saturday morning. “I apologize to the citizens who elect me and the entire school board,” the statement continued.
Jail records show Heniford was released at 12:31 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Heniford was first elected to the school board in 2014, according to her bio. She also works as the broker-in-charge of B Mack & Co. Real Estate in North Myrtle Beach.
