Georgetown County man charged with looting in Hurricane Dorian aftermath

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown County man is behind bars Saturday after a string of burglaries in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
Deputies say Donavan Jones, 27, was caught in the act of burglarizing a shop/storage unit on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, and detained by the shop owner until deputies took him into custody.
Following his arrest, deputies say they linked three other break-ins to Jones. Jones is currently being held at Georgetown County Detention Center on three charges of Burglary 2nd degree (enhanced due to previous convictions) and three charges of felony Looting During State of Emergency.
Deputies say all stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners.
