West Nile case confirmed in York County

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Rock Hill by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Because the subject found to have contracted the virus was a person, the Department has issued a series of recommendations involving control measures for the local population.
The public can help to avoid the virus by using insect repellant, keeping their skin covered, keeping windows and doors closed and avoiding mosquitos and standing water.
In addition to this, the Department has recommended that local officials spray for mosquitos for a one mile radius surrounding Hampton, E. Moore and Whitner Streets. The spray being used is not considered harmful to people, pets or gardens but residents in that area are also advised to avoid being directly in the path of the spray as it is administered.
According to DHEC website, most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. The risk of serious illness is low. More information about the virus, including symptoms, treatment and prevention, is available at https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/infectious-diseases-diseases-spread-2.
