WATCH: Good Samaritan pulls driver stuck in flooded waters to safety
Meet John Spivey—a Good Samaritan trying to help this guy get out (Source: Emily Featherston)
By WECT Staff | September 5, 2019 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 4:42 AM

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - You've heard it before, and we'll say it again - "Turn around, don't drown."

A driver got stuck in high waters on Highway 117 in Castle Hayne Thursday just before 1p.m. The National Weather Service reported a flash flood in that area around 12:45 p.m. with severe flooding in front of the IGA.

John Spivey, a Good Samaritan in the area, attached a rope to the car and used his truck to pull the man to safety. Luckily, no one was injured.

The water appeared to be 8-12 inches deep, covering about a 200 yards. Troopers are positioned to block the road in an effort to keep residents safe.

