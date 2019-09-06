Surfside Beach police cite 34 people for violating Dorian curfew

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach police chief announced on Friday the results of its curfew that was put into place during Hurricane Dorian.
During the 35 hours the curfew was in place, Surfside Beach police officers stopped 222 vehicles and pedestrians who appeared to be in violation of the curfew.
Of the stops, eight Surfside Beach residents were cited and 26 non-residents were cited.
Those were not cited gave officers an explanation as to why they were out past curfew and they were given a warning.
“The purpose was to protect life and property. I realize that getting a citation is never pleasant, but those were cited were not coming or going from work or involved in essential activities,” Police Chief Ken Hofman posted on Facebook. “Those cited were sightseeing during a hurricane and placing themselves, their passengers and our first responders in harm’s way.”
Hofman added that he is extremely proud of his police officers who were out in the hurricane conditions and patrolling to make sure everyone stayed safe.
“Every Surfside Beach Police Officer went home wet and tired at the end of this event,” Hofman said.
Hofman also reported that there were zero residential burglaries, commercial burglaries, violent crimes or other thefts during the storm.
He also said there were zero Jeeps reported in the sands along Surfside Beach.
