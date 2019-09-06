SC governor lifts mandatory evacuation order for 3 counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster lifted the mandatory evacuation order for three counties in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster lifted the order for Jasper, Colleton, and Beaufort counties during a briefing held just after 1:30 p.m. That order will be lifted effective at 3 p.m. However, the mandatory evacuation order remains intact for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry counties.
Although the order has been lifted for those three counties, Gov. McMaster urges anyone returning to those areas to use caution.
“For those going home to Jasper, Colleton, and Beaufort counties," he said, "remember it is still a dangerous situation and you must listen to what these local authorities say and take heed.”
McMaster warned returning residents of downed power lines and standing water in some areas.
At this time, officials are reporting an estimated 247,000 homes are without power. A timetable to restore power for those homes has not been provided because of the proximity of the storm.
However, officials have confirmed there are no confirmed deaths related to Hurricane Dorian in South Carolina at this time.
“As far as we know, we have no storm-related deaths and we want to keep it that way,” Gov. McMaster said. “You can rebuild a building, but you can’t restart a life. We want people to be careful. That’s why we are here.”
