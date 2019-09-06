Police: North Myrtle Beach man went missing after evacuating to Florence ahead of Dorian

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a North Myrtle Beach man who went missing after evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Joseph Kardcaz, 61, was last seen at the Days Inn on Dunbarton Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. He had evacuated to the inn from his home in North Myrtle Beach due to the hurricane.
Family members are concerned for his safety due to him having Asperger’s Syndrome, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.