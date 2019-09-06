Pickup truck collides with Darlington County school bus

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One student was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus.
The Darlington County School District said a pickup truck collided with a school bus Friday afternoon on East Billy Farrow Highway.
The bus had 26 Darlington Middle School students onboard.
Emergency services were called and all students were checked out. One student was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.
The parents of the students on the bus were contacted.
