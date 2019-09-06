LIST: Schools, businesses reopening after Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Schools and businesses are starting to open their doors back up after Hurricane Dorian made its presence known across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
This list will be updated as more openings are announced.
Horry County Schools: schools will reopen to students and staff on Monday, Sept. 9
Georgetown County School District: schools will reopen to students and staff on Monday, Sept. 9
Brookgreen Gardens: reopening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7
Coastal Grand Mall: open and operating on a normal schedule Friday, Sept. 6. Department stores, restaurants, and the movie theater’s hours may vary and some stores may not be able to open, so please call ahead. Store information can be found here.
Horry County: the Horry County Memorial Libraries, Horry County Parks and Recreation Centers, and the Horry County Museum and Living History Farm will resume normal operations on Saturday, Sept. 7. Horry County Government’s offices, and all circuit/family and magistrates courts will be open on a normal operating schedule on Monday, Sept. 9
