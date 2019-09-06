Horry, Georgetown County schools to reopen to students, staff on Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will reopen their doors to students and staff on Monday, Sept. 9, according to district officials.
All schools and offices will operate on a normal schedule.
Additionally, the Georgetown County School District will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Sept 9, district leaders announced Friday.
Both school districts were closed starting Tuesday after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
