Horry County lowers operation condition to OPCON 2 following Dorian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has lowered its operational condition following the impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
According to a press release, the county has lowered its operational condition to OPCON 2 and the emergency operations center remains activated.
Evacuation shelters will close on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 a.m.
County disaster assessment teams continue to survey damage in the area. There are currently 17,600 power outages in Horry County as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the release stated.
