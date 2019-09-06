Horry County lowers operation condition to OPCON 2 following Dorian

A tree was knocked down on River Oaks Drive during Thursday morning's storms. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | September 6, 2019 at 9:41 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 9:41 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has lowered its operational condition following the impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

According to a press release, the county has lowered its operational condition to OPCON 2 and the emergency operations center remains activated.

Evacuation shelters will close on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 a.m.

County disaster assessment teams continue to survey damage in the area. There are currently 17,600 power outages in Horry County as of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the release stated.

