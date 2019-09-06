Governor lifts evacuation orders for all S.C. counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – In coordination with local law enforcement and county emergency management officials, Governor Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for residents in all evacuated counties, effective immediately, a press stated.
Those counties include: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry. The governor lifted the evacuation orders for Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton counties on Thursday.
The governor has also restored local schools district’s authority concerning school closings. State government offices in all eight evacuated counties will operate as normal on Monday. All mandatory medical evacuations have also been lifted.
Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders, the release stated.
While weather conditions have improved in the state, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways. Power outages continue to affect some coastal areas, and returning citizens may continue to experience outages.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.