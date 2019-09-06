First Alert: Rain chances and cloud cover move out this morning, nice weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The showers and cloud cover associated with Dorian continues to impact the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this morning. Wind gusts are still ranging from 25-35 mph this morning with isolated higher amounts as we are watching Dorian push to the northeast.
Rain will quickly begin to taper off as we head into the morning hours. In fact, we should see the clouds clear out before noon today and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be the story for the rest of the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s today in Myrtle Beach with the upper 80s to lower 90s for the Pee Dee. The northwest winds today will remain breezy and also keep the humidity out of our forecast until later in the weekend and into early next week.
As mentioned above, the temperatures will remain similar for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s in Myrtle Beach and into the lower 90s for Florence. The humidity should not be noticeable until we get into the start of next week. The extended forecast looks to feature plenty of warmth for next week as well. Of course, after a busy weather week, be sure to enjoy the calm weather in store this weekend.
