First Alert: Rain chances and cloud cover move out this morning, nice weekend ahead

Rain will quickly begin to taper off as we head into the morning hours. In fact, we should see the clouds clear out before noon today and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be the story for the rest of the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s today in Myrtle Beach with the upper 80s to lower 90s for the Pee Dee. The northwest winds today will remain breezy and also keep the humidity out of our forecast until later in the weekend and into early next week.