Fire at former Freestyle Music Park under investigation
The cause of fire at the former Freestyle Music Park Friday morning is under investigation. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | September 6, 2019 at 6:47 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 7:06 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire at the former Freestyle Music Park Friday morning is under investigation, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Flames were visible when crews responded to the property, located at 211 George Bishop Parkway, around 5:20 a.m.

According to Casey, a fire was found in what was previously the ticket booth area.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Police Department also responded to the blaze.

There were two fires at the property earlier this year, in February and July.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

