Dorian causes minor damage in Marion; no flooding thanks to stormwater project

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - While many people along the coast may have suffered damage from Hurricane Dorian, most of the Pee Dee saw little to none.
Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said the city fared very well during the storm.
“Today is pretty, the streets are clean, we've had reports of two trees down in the city of Marion, didn't damage any property just fell in yards," Brady said.
There was also barely any flooding in the area, which is a relief Brady said given the two previous floods during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
He said that has much to do with the ongoing stormwater drainage project throughout the area.
Crews have worked around the clock replacing new storm drain pipes and catch basins in flood-prone areas like Park Avenue, Cherokee Avenue and Liberty Street.
They also went around until 1 p.m. Thursday, cleaning ditches and drains to allow stormwater to flow out of town instead of flood the town.
“Those areas, we monitored very well yesterday and the water was flowing perfect,” Brady said. “No standing water, no flooding in these residential neighborhoods or these areas that we’ve been working on so I think our efforts are tremendous in being proactive on flood mitigation and taking care of the issue beforehand.”
Phillip Sarvis who lives on Cherokee Avenue said his street has flooded during both Hurricanes Florence and Matthew, but not this time around.
"Granted we didn't get the amount of rain we did in the previous hurricanes, but it has been enough of a test that we can tell their efforts are really making a big difference," Sarvis said.
Both men said not only did work on the stormwater drains give the city some relief, but more of a peace of mind to weather any future storms that may come their way.
"It was an eerie sound in the past,” Sarvis said. “But it was really soothing sound this time to hear that water running away."
Brady said they’ll start working on stormwater drains on Lipscomb Street and Bethel Streets within the next couple of weeks.
