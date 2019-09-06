Airlines set to resume scheduled service at MYR Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – All airlines at Myrtle Beach International Airport will resume scheduled service on Friday, one day after Hurricane Dorian impacted the Grand Strand.
According to a press release, airlines are set to return to scheduled operations in and out of MYR. By the end of the day, it is expected that all scheduled air service will return to normal.
Passengers, however, are advised to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information prior to coming to the airport.
The airlines MYR services are:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.