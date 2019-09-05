VIDEO: Tornado spotted in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado was spotted in the area of North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning.
A WMBF News crew spotted what appeared to be a funnel cloud in the area of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.
Law enforcement confirmed the area was near 2nd and 17th streets.
The video shows apparent rotation and then what appears to be a transformer blowing as bright red light suddenly appears.
WMBF News is working to get reports of any possible damage.
