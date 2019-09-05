Turtle spotted on beach in North Myrtle Beach as Dorian impacts Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A lot of people across the Grand Strand are trying to weather Hurricane Dorian.
Turtles are too.
A turtle was spotted on the beach in North Myrtle Beach as the waves were starting to become more violent.
The North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol was called to come and assist the creature and get it off the shore, a WMBF reporter was told.
Experts say it’s possible the turtle got caught in a storm drain that was taking stormwater out to sea.
