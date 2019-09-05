Three hurt in Florence shooting; police investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after three people were shot Thursday morning in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Brandt said officers responded to McLeod Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call that three people were shot. He added the shooting happened on Ingram Street in the Minnow’s Place neighborhood.
According to Brandt, the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The Florence Police Department is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.