POWER OUTAGES: Thousands reported as Dorian impacts Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Power is out in some areas. (Source: WALB)
By WMBF News Staff | September 5, 2019 at 5:19 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 5:36 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Dorian has begun its impact of the South Carolina coastline, leading to reports of power outages throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

HORRY ELECTRIC

As off about 5 a.m. Thursday., Horry Electric is reporting over 4,500 customers are without power.

SANTEE COOPER

As of about 5 a.m. Thursday, Santee Cooper is reporting over 5,000 customers are without power.

DUKE ENERGY

As of about 5 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy is reporting that over 1,200 customers are without power in Georgetown County.

