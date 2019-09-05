POWER OUTAGES: Thousands reported as Dorian impacts Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Dorian has begun its impact of the South Carolina coastline, leading to reports of power outages throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
HORRY ELECTRIC
As off about 5 a.m. Thursday., Horry Electric is reporting over 4,500 customers are without power.
SANTEE COOPER
As of about 5 a.m. Thursday, Santee Cooper is reporting over 5,000 customers are without power.
DUKE ENERGY
As of about 5 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy is reporting that over 1,200 customers are without power in Georgetown County.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.