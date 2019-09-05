Possible tornado rips off roofs, causes damage near Carolina border

Possible tornado rips off roofs, causes damage near Carolina border
By WMBF News Staff | September 5, 2019 at 10:51 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 11:08 AM

CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) – A possible tornado caused extensive damage to homes near the South Carolina-North Carolina border as Hurricane Dorian began to pass by the Carolina coast.

A viewer sent in video of roofs ripped off homes along Slippery Rock Way and Fence Post Lane just off Ocean Highway West in Calabash.

VIEWER VIDEO: Possible tornado hits Calabash neighborhood

She said the damage happened right around the corner from her home which wasn’t touched when the severe weather blew through.

WMBF News has a crew at the scene and gathering information. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.