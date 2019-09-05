Police: 5 people decide to stay on Pawleys Island to ride out storm

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The causeways onto Pawleys Island are officially closed ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Pawleys Island police did a head count of who decided to stay and ride out the storm. Chief Michael Fanning said five people will be on the island as Dorian passes close to the Grand Strand coastline.
Authorities were supposed to shut access to the island down at noon Wednesday but delayed that in order to give homeowners more time to get out.
The concern is the storm surge. Being a barrier island, means Pawleys Island takes a big hit from the ocean water and wind.
Previous storms have caused damage to the dunes, homes and roadways and officials are expecting the same thing to happen during Dorian.
Water service has also been cut off to the island ahead of Dorian.
