North Strand shoppers stock up on last-minute supplies before Dorian’s arrival

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As Hurricane Dorian inches closer and closer to the Grand Strand, people in North Myrtle Beach stocked up on last-minute supplies Wednesday.
People at Boulineau’s in Cherry Grove used the day to grab any items they may have forgotten about.
“I got a grill, charcoal and C batteries, because I didn’t have any C batteries either,” Janet Gallimore said.
Boulilneau’s doesn’t plan on closing for Dorian.
“Our plan is to stay open," Anna Bowers with Boulineau’s said. "We are here to support our community, the visitors and the residents here, and we plan on being open throughout the duration of the weather event that’s here and coming now.”
Many in the Little River area are opting to ride the storm out rather than evacuate. A lot of people say they feel less worried this year ahead of Dorian compared to years past.
