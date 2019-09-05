Myrtle Beach mayor signs declaration of civil emergency due to Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune signed a declaration of civil emergency Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian approached.
According to a press release, the declaration reads, “Under the authority of the constitution and statutes of the State of South Carolina and pursuant to the authority of Chapter 8 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Myrtle Beach, I, Brenda Bethune, Mayor, hereby declare a state of civil emergency in the City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, due to Hurricane Dorian until further notice.”
The Myrtle Beach area is expecting hurricane force winds today and tonight as Hurricane Dorian passes by just off shore from the Grand Strand, the release stated. Storm surge of several feet is expected, along with six-plus inches of rain.
Several tornado warnings have been issued for the general area already today. The city urges caution by all residents and visitors, both during and after Hurricane Dorian. Please take all precautions to protect life and property from this Category 2 or 3 storm, the release stated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.