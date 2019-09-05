Murrells Inlet-Garden City closes one fire station as Dorian gets closer

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District announced that Fire Station #2 has closed ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The manpower and apparatus for the fire station will be operating out of the headquarters station for the remainder of the storm due to storm surge potential.
The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is also reminding residents that crews will stop responding to all calls when there are sustained winds of 45 mph or greater. It means that if you have an emergency or a need, fire crews may be unable to assist you until the it is safe for first responders.
Citizens can report issues to the MIGC on their non-emergency line at 843-651-5143. If you have an emergency, call 911.
“The men and women of the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District stand ready to support our community throughout Hurricane Dorian,” the department posted on its Facebook page.
