LIST: School, business closings for Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Dorian has brought extreme amounts of rain, winds and damage to the South Carolina coastline, forcing closings for Friday.
Horry County Schools: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that school remain closed Friday, Sept. 6.
Georgetown County Schools: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that school remain closed Friday, Sept. 6.
Marion County Schools: will be closed Friday, Sept. 6, for all students and staff.
Horry County Government: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that school remain closed Friday, Sept. 6.
Georgetown County Government: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that school remain closed Friday, Sept. 6.
Robeson County: Offices will be closed Friday, Sept. 6.
