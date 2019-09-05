Georgetown County emergency crews respond to fire despite wind speed danger

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Fire/EMS are responding to a fire despite the wind speed danger brought on by Hurricane Dorian.
Emergency crews were called Thursday afternoon to Choppee Road.
Georgetown County Fire/EMS had suspended all service to the area because of the high wind speeds. But Georgetown County public information officer Jackie Broach said that because of the size of the fire they are responding.
WMBF News has reached out to Georgetown County Fire/EMS to learn more about the fire. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
