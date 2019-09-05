Emergency service suspended for a portion of Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County emergency rescue service has been suspended for a portion of the county as Hurricane Dorian continues to impact the coastline.
According to a press release, service has been suspended for all areas south of Highmarket Street that are serviced by Georgetown County Fire/EMS until wind speeds subside to a safe level.
Anyone experiencing an emergency can still dial 911 to be added to a list, officials said. Rescues will be prioritized once service resumes.
