Emergency service suspended for a portion of Georgetown County
By WMBF News Staff | September 5, 2019 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 1:08 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County emergency rescue service has been suspended for a portion of the county as Hurricane Dorian continues to impact the coastline.

According to a press release, service has been suspended for all areas south of Highmarket Street that are serviced by Georgetown County Fire/EMS until wind speeds subside to a safe level.

Anyone experiencing an emergency can still dial 911 to be added to a list, officials said. Rescues will be prioritized once service resumes.

