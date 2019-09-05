Emerald Isle RV Park damaged in tornado

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is heavy damage this morning from a tornado that hit a Crystal Coast mobile home park.
Emerald Isle police say a tornado touched down in the area shortly after 9 a.m. at the Boardwalk RV Park.
One eyewitness says out of the 50 mobile homes in the park, about half received damage.
Police say they saw the waterspout coming ashore and straight for the RV park. They say the tornado then went across the sound and then hit the mainland.
At 9:06 a.m., the National Weather Service says a tornado was located over Emerald Isle moving northwest at 30 mph.
So far there have been no injuries.
